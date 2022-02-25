WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jay Mandel, age 62, passed away February 23, 2022 at Vibra Hospital in Warren due to complications of a stroke and heart surgery.



David was born October 4, 1959 in Cambridge, Ohio to Jeanette (Rosenberg) and the late Sydney S. Mandel.

David moved to the area in 1966 with his family. He was a 1978 graduate of Howland High School. David attended The Ohio State University and graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.



David was an accountant and comptroller. He enjoyed working with numbers. David was also an avid fan of all Ohio sports teams especially the Buckeyes, Browns, Guardians, Cavaliers, Reds and the Bengals.



He was a member of Beth Israel Temple in Warren.



David is preceded in death by his father, Sydney.



He is survived by his son Ethan Mandel, his mother Jeanette, his brothers Edward and Steven Mandel, his sister and brother-in-law Beth (Dr. Robert) Walton; his niece Stephanie, nephews Ian (Flora) and Jake, great nieces Sofia and Aviva, great nephews Aleksandr, Michael and Bennett and his uncle Marvin S. Rosenberg, MD of Chicago, Illinois.



Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Beth Israel Cemetery on Hewitt Gifford Rd. in Warren Township. Family requests no visitation at this time due to covid protocal.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Services entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.