BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Laverock, 72 of Boardman, died Thursday evening, January 20, at Hospice House of Poland.

David was born June 13, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Hunter) Laverock and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years for Youngstown Thermal, retiring in 2015.

David was a member of Argus Lodge #545, F & AM, receiving Mason of the year in 2016; a member of the Aut Mori Grotto and the Aut Mori Clown Unit. He enjoyed performing in parades and other venues as “Haggis” the clown. Most recently he enjoyed clowning with his granddaughter, Theresa who became the first woman in the clown unit. David volunteered at the Argus Park in maintenance with the group known as the ”Tuesday Bunch”. He had also enjoyed Civil War re-enacting for over 20 years and was a member of the 105th Ohio Volunteer Infantry and the 19th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, serving as captain of both groups. David started playing drums as a child and had played drums in the Grove City Highlanders.

He leaves his wife of over 51 years, the former Nancy C. St. Clair, whom he married June 20, 1970; his daughter, Megan Laverock of Boardman; his granddaughter, Theresa; one sister, Judy (Dan) Gibboney of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and a brother, Alex “Sandy” Alexander of Houston, Texas.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 4:15 p.m. at Argus Park, Canfield. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 4:15 pm, followed by a Masonic Service.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

