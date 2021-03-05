David J. Cronk, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Cronk, 67 passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

David was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 1, 1954 the only son of John M. and Eleanor Porter Cronk.

A graduate of Chaney High School, David was employed as a steel worker for McDonald Steel for over thirty years retiring in 2019.

A man of great faith, David enjoyed his retirement listening to Beatles music and collecting Beatles memorabilia. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

David is survived by his sister Linda (Michael) Vlaiku, nephew Michael (Janet) Vlaiku and great nephews Michael and Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



Private services for the immediate family have been held with burial at Brunstetter Cemetery.



Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.