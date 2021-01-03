David J. Banic, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Banic, 61, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a long, courageous battle with an illness.

David was born on November 3, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert and Theresa (Litchko) Banic.

David was a car enthusiast and he shared this love with his son, Ryan. He was also a fan of Harley Davidson’s in his youth. David loved animals, especially dogs. He was known for his spontaneous personality and travelled extensively and sometimes would just show up unannounced with Boots and Harley.

David will always be remembered as a fighter with a strong will. He was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He loved his family most of all; they were everything to him.

David will be missed dearly by his children, Amanda (Justin) Nothstein and Ryan Banic; his grandchildren, Makenna and Andrew Nothstein; his siblings, Bob Banic, Diane (Erik Vankleef) Banic, Greg (Marianne) Banic and Jennifer (Fernando) Villarreal and his former wife and mother of his children, Gloria Banic.

David is preceded in death by his dear father, Robert Banic.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arrow Fund, PO Box 1127, Prospect, KY 40059.

