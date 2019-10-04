David Glen Nay, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Glen Nay, Jr., 82, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

David was born on May 22, 1937, in Pullman, West Virginia, the son of the late Reverend Forest Glen Nay and Faye (Fisher) Nay.

He was a 1956 graduate of Tygarts Valley High School.

David was a certified welder working 46 years as an ironworker for Republic Steel.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army, receiving the Expert Marksmanship medal. He was an active member of VFW Post 2662 in Warren.

David enjoyed participating in activities at the SCOPE Center, woodworking, fishing, hunting and boating. He took pride in his work as the family historian and genealogist.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Tamra (Jeffrey) Deehr and Joseph (Becky) Nay. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jessica (Jared) Bilas, Andy Deehr and Emily and Abbey Nay; a great-grandchild, Alexa Bilas; a very dear niece, Norma Jo Mace and a special friend, Esther Sammon.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane, a son David G. Nay III and sisters Joanna Mace, Phyllis Jean Watson and an infant sister.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren.

Services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Fred Keener, officiating.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio with military honors.

