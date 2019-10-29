David Frances Gerback, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Frances Gerback, 72, of Austintown Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman, surrounded by family.

David was born in Youngstown, the son of Frank J. and Betty E. (Pinter) Gerback.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

David was a self-employed electrical engineer and systems analyst.

He was a member of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed model airplanes, drones and tinkering with anything electronic.

David leaves his wife, the former Wanda Quesenberry whom he married June 25, 1981; six children, Theresha (Pete) Zinnicker of Boardman, Bill Crites of Struthers, Merinda Stephenson of Warren, Jeff (Amanda) Bolen of Canfield, Kevin (Shirley) Bolen of Hubbard and Keith (Erin) Bolen of New Waterford; one sister, Nancy (Bruce) Fraser of Missouri; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Casterline.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 4 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will begin at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in David’s name.

