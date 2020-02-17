David Edward Patton, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family will receive visitors at 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Coitsville for David Edward Patton, Sr. who died early Saturday, February 15 at Hospice House of Poland.

David was born January 8, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of the late Samuel M. and Eugenia M. (Summers) Patton, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1972 then immediately joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served. Below deck, he was nicknamed “the oil king” of the boiler technicians.

David was a jack of all trades who excelled in everything he did, including his career as a local #33 union sheet metal worker. He started in 1977 as an apprentice working his way up to business agent retiring with 44 years invested. He became a welding instructor for the local Sheet Metal Union Apprenticeship program.

David began his walk with Jesus as His Lord and Savior in 1977. He was a faithful member at Victory Christian Center Church where he loved worshiping the Lord and participating in the Gate Keepers and Outdoorsmen groups.

He loved his grandkids and always found ways to spend time with them by joining the Civil Air Patrol with Jason and taking all the kids on vacations and hunting trips. David loved to explore the world and take his family on his adventures. He was an avid hunter, baseball and soccer player, scuba diver, skier, biker, camper and marksman, who enjoyed spending time in nature with his family. With all that he juggled, David was an amazing husband and father who always put his family first. David rode his motorcycle all the way up to this past fall. His brother, Frank, is sad to lose his favorite riding partner whom he shocked the most by buying a Harley. David was a good man who loved his family and was always there for all who needed him. He was a loyal husband and family man with high integrity that was a Godly example to all he encountered.

He had many prized possessions but his most prized possession was his family. He leaves his wife, “Pina”, the former Josephine Polifroni, whom he married July 5, 1975; a daughter, Maria (Kevin) Wingard of Chardon; two sons, David Patton, Jr. and Joe Patton, both of Austintown and three grandchildren, Jason “Jaybird” Grady, Catherine “Buggie” Leipply and J. Noah “Bear” Patton. David also leaves three brothers, his twin, Bruce (Cindy) Patton of Arizona, Frank Patton of Boardman and Daniel Patton of Lisbon and a sister, Janet (Wendell) Stepp of Florida. He also loved spending time with all of his nieces and nephews, Jen, Christy, Melissa, Dustin, Katherine, Rebecca and Amanda.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by a nephew, Luke Patton.

David will be dearly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Coitsville, OH 44436.

