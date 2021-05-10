David E. Fisher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sadness, his family announces that David E. Fisher has crossed over to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8, 2021 after a sudden illness. He was surrounded by love.

David was born April 10, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of Cliff and Loretta (Summers) Fisher.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in Finance and had retired in 2012 from a lifelong career as a realtor and developer in the area.

Dave served his country in the U.S. Army before working in the banking industry and later joining his father in the family business.

He loved his family, friends and his country.

He was a Christian of the Methodist faith, a member of the Masons with the Wick Lodge #481 Endowed, the American Legion, the Board of Realtors, where he served as president from 1986 to 1987 and was the past president of the Kiwanis Club of Canfield.

His greatest love was his family. His lifelong passions were hunting, fishing and being in the woods.

David leaves his wife, the former Barbara Carson, whom he married November 16, 1963; two daughters, Susan (Jeff) Fisher-Sheehan and Shari Brown (Dave Taylor) and one granddaughter, Molly Brown.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to thank Pastor George Lee and Sister Patricia McNicholas for their love and support at this time.

A Celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Beatitude House in David’s name.

Local arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.