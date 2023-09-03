WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David William Ambrose, 78, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Dave was born in Warren on July 29, 1945 to David John and Betty Powell Ambrose.

He was a 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Hiram College and a Master’s from Kent State University.

Dave began his teaching career at Southington, followed by Champion, Lordstown, Liberty and Cuyahoga Heights school systems and ended with INFOhio, the information network for Ohio schools.

Dave was well known in the community for his volunteer efforts with numerous organizations. Two of his favorites were the Trumbull County Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) and the World of Wildlife (WOW) bicycle tour. He also donated over 26 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross.

He is survived by a sister, Nancy L. Ambrose of Montana; a sister-in-law, Laurie B. Ambrose of Warren; nieces, Annie E. (Richie) Liebscher of Montana and Brandi M. (Brian) Racine of Illinois; a nephew, Todd J. Ambrose of Canfield; four great-nieces; one great-nephew and longtime friend, Cindy Woodward of Cortland.

Besides his parents; a brother, James R. Ambrose, preceded him in death.

A natural burial will take place at Foxfield Preserve in Wilmont, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the David W. Ambrose ’67 Endowed Scholarship Fund at Hiram College, P.O. Box 67, Hiram, OH 44234 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

