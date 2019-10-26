David Dale Rhodes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Dale Rhodes, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hospice House.

David was born November 25, 1947 in Youngstown the son of Walter Dale and Devota (Collins) Rhodes and was a lifelong area resident.

David graduated from Austintown Fitch High School, class of 1966 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

He worked as an accountant and had been retired for many years.

He enjoyed fishing, coin collecting, and walking. David could be seen walking along the streets in Austintown for miles every day regardless of the weather.

David is survived by his sister, Nancy (Robert) Beekman of Suttons Bay, Michigan, three nieces and eight great nieces and nephews. He also leaves a stepson Jim Baun and a stepdaughter Kimberly Potts and their families who have always treated David as a father and grandfather, and have been a loving and supportive family for many years.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to Hospice House,9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown Ohio 44514, in David’s name.

