BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David D. McKrell, 80, of Brookfield, Ohio passed away on October 5, 2022, at O’Brien Memorial Healthcare in Masury, Ohio.

David grew up in Sharon, Pennsylvania and graduated from Sharon High School.

He went on to graduate from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania; and then began a career in sales in the Steel industry.

He was a member of the US Army Reserves from 1968 to 1972.

Throughout his life he enjoyed playing recreational rugby, tennis, and golf, collecting sports memorabilia, and watching a good sporting event.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert S and Ruth P McKrell, and left behind Megan (Kyle) Henage and Jeffrey (Michele) McKrell; along with beloved granddaughters Alayna and Avery Henage.

As per David’s request, no funeral or memorial will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to O’Brien Memorial Healthcare. Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel 6923 Warren-Sharon Rd. Brookfield, OH 44403.

