David D. Beatty, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David D. Beatty, Sr., 74, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.



David was born January 31, 1945 in Youngstown, the son of G. Wayne and Elma Mae (Jones) Beatty.



David was a 1963 graduate of Woodrow Wilson.

He worked for General Motors as an assembler, where he retired after 27 years of service.

He was a member of Western Reserve Amateur Radio Club. He loved motorcycles and ham radio; his call sign was KC8WY.



He will be remembered by his wife, Elizabeth S. Beatty (Cox), whom he married April 17, 2000; his sons, David D. Beatty, Jr. of Berlin Center and Dennis D. Beatty of Austintown; his stepdaughters, Jackie (Ryan) Grissett of North Carolina, Randee (Steve) Graham of Boardman and Brooke (CJ) Brink of Salem; his sister, Carole (Henry) Socha of Youngstown and his grandchildren, David A. and Brittney Beatty, Elise, Ethan and Adlee Grissett, Vanessa, Jasmine, Rocky, Jackson and Dean Graham, Caden, Tyler and Landon Brink.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Beatty and sister, Gail Yvonne (Beatty) Treharn.

Private graveside services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.