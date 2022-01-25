CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of David Charles Burrows will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman. David passed away Sunday evening, January 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Main Campus.

He was born March 5, 1936, in Youngstown the son of Charles and Myrtle (Shell) Burrows.

He was a graduate of South High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1973.

He retired in 1998 from B. P. Oil where he was a supervisor and prior to that David worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

He was an Army Veteran and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and was active with the church book sale. He was also a member of the Wick Lodge of the Masons.

His hobbies included model trains, coin collecting, playing golf, gardening, working outside and poker night with his buddies. David was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it. David was a quiet, kind and generous man. He leaves his second wife, the former Carol (Hartman) Haniford, whom he married July 18, 2009, three children, Jeff (Sheila) Burrows of Eldersburg, Maryland, Linda Taylor of Strongsville, and Brenda (Scott) Hipkins of Tallmadge, two step children, Tim (Michelle Haniford of Canfield, and Jill (Mike) Gerthung of New Middletown, one sister, Carole Mulholland of Tucson, Arizona, as well as twelve grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan, Jacob, Zachary, Andrew, Evan, Emily, Dominic, Vincent, Joseph, Emily and Michael.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Marie (Strawderman) Burrows, whom he married May 13, 1961. She passed away July 6, 2004. He was also preceded in death by a son, David Burrows and a brother, Richard Burrows. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either Hospice of the Valley or to Westminster Presbyterian Church in David’s memory.

For everyone’s protection masks are suggested for calling hours and services.



Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

