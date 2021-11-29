David C. Hinton, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Hinton, 75, passed away Monday morning, November 29, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland.



David was born on February 21, 1946 in Bristol, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Betty Hinton.



He was a Bristol High School graduate and worked as an operating engineer.



He loved drag racing and restoring cars.



David will be deeply missed by his children, David and Tricia Hinton; grandchildren, Lily Boylen; sisters, Darcey and Chris; and brothers, Denny, Robbie and Randy.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Hinton, whom he married on January 20, 1968 and passed away on March 17, 2021.



Per David’s wishes, there are no services at this time and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

