NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Brian DeZee, 64, passed from this life on Monday, March 20, 2023, surrounded in love by immediate family.

David was the middle child of Alfred (Fred) and Ola Ann (Book) DeZee born April 3, 1958.

He was a lifelong North Jackson resident having resided on the family farm his entire life.

His work career started when entering the pipefitters apprenticeship, Youngstown Local 35. Lifelong close friendships were made – coworkers became brothers.

You could find David in his bibbed overalls farming at Grahamview Farm, rooting for the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes or sitting in his chair watching his favorite westerns.

David was a 35-year member of Meander Masonic Lodge F&AM, with years as Master Mason 1992, 2002, 2005 and a Shriner with the Youngstown Shrine Club. David was a long time member of the Mahoning County Raccoon Hunters Protective Association, Fraternal Eagles Order #316 and Safety Club Member at Grahamview Farms.

Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Sarah (Matthew) Carroll and grandsons, Greyson (10) and Easton (7) and Dr. Abbey (Jonathon) McCann DVM and grandchildren, Emmett (6) and Rosemary (3); their mother, Cathy Wilms, who he shared a devoted and loving friendship with; dad and best friend, Fred DeZee and siblings, Matthew (Janet) DeZee of Corinth, Kentucky and Deanna (Robert) Vernon of Lake Milton. Special nieces, nephews and cousins, also survive.

David was his daughters’ #1 fan always offering his love, support and encouragement. David adored his four grandchildren taking the boys for Harley and Kubota rides and having tea parties with Rosie. He especially enjoyed family gatherings of pizza and pool parties. As his girls were growing up, he coached them in softball from peewees until they were in high school. Later in life he was very active watching his grandsons play all types of sports, never one to miss a game or school event. An annual family vacation to Garden City Beach was the yearly highlight.

David is predeceased by his mom, Ola Ann (Book) DeZee on March 22, 2004.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, specifically Dr. James Stevenson MD, Dr. Moshe Ornstein MD, Dr. Jagmeet Dhingra MD, Tracie Loehr NP-BSN RN and Darren Ball RN.

Family will host calling hours at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Family share service at 7:30 p.m with Masonic services to follow. All are encouraged to attend.

Per David’s wishes, cremation with ashes scattered around his family home and property to take place.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youngstown Shrine Club, PO Box 302, North Lima, OH 44452.

