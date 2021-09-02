David Bossick, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Bossick, 74, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.



David was born on June 5, 1947, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Emil and Anne Bossick, Sr.



He was a Brookfield High School graduate and a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.



He was a 50-year life member of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of USA and Canada.

He enjoyed construction projects and loved spending time with his friends going to car shows.



David will be deeply missed by his fiancé, Lillian Longo and her family; son, Eric Bossick; sister, Emily “Blossom” (Pat) Pannelle; brother, Emil “Bud” (Shirley) Bossick and nephews, Andrew Pannelle of Pittsburgh, Scott Pannelle of Columbus, Chris Pannelle of Columbus, Brian Bossick of Michigan and Michael Bossick of North Carolina.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Martha Bossick.



Per David’s request, there are no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes-Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of David Bossick please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.