David B. Terpak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. David B. Terpak peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and friends at Montgomery House.

David was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward F. and Ann E. (James) Terpak.

David loved horses and “Cowboy Movies”. He especially enjoyed John Wayne westerns. David was blessed with an infectious smile and enjoyed making others laugh with his witty sense of humor. He was a “foodie” having a love for pasta, breads and cookies.

David retired from Fairhaven workshop where he worked amongst friends, for several years. After retiring, he joined the Senior’s Program where he enjoyed different activities, especially Country Music on Friday nights.



David is survived by brothers, Donald (Katerina) Terpak of Warren and Doug (Peggy) Terpak of Lordstown and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his loving brothers, Edward “Buddy” Terpak, Jr. and Raymond Terpak.

The family of David would like to give a special thanks to the loving staff at Leeda Northeast for their unwavering love, care and support.



Funeral arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Family will gather for a private memorial service to celebrate the life of our beloved Davey.

