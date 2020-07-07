David B. Rock, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. Rock, 53, passed away at home on Friday, July 3, 2020.



David was born on November 20, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John D. and Mary P. (Moran) Rock.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School, he went on to Fairmont State University and Kent State University, where he swam competitively for both colleges.

David was an electrician for Delphi Packard Electric for 32 years.



David had a place in West Virginia where he and his family would go to enjoy the outdoors and ride four-wheelers. David loved to have campfires and listen to music. He was an electronic genius and could fix absolutely anything that was put in front of him. As much as he loved all of this stuff, there was nothing that he loved more than his family. His family meant everything to him.



David will be missed by his children, Erika Rock, Alex Rock and Allison Rock; his mother, Mary “Patricia”; his sister, Lisa (Robin) Rock; his nephew, Danny Rock-Hughes; his girlfriend, Shelley Bellomo; his aunts, Elaine Borowski, Carolyn Rock and Kathleen Rock and many other family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his father, John and his grandparents, Mike “Henry” and Gloria Moran.



At this time, no services are being held.



