WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. Grove, 65, died unexpectedly Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home.

Born September 26, 1956, he was the son of William and Betty Grove of West Mecca.

An avid vegetable gardener and handyman for friends and neighbors, he was sporting goods manager at G.C. Murphy Company in Warren before working for 25 years at the General Electric Ohio Lamp plant.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and watching all motorsports and was a committed friend to many.

Survivors include two brothers, Lawrence Grove of Braceville and Phillip (Amy) Grove of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania; a niece, Elizabeth (Dan) Miller of Austintown and three nephews, Andrew Grove of Braceville, Benjamin Grove of Warrenton, Virginia and Daniel Grove of Providence, Rhode Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Diane Grove.

Friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N High Street in Cortland.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the West Mecca Cemetery.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences online at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.