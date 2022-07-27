SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Alltop (“Dave”), born in Sharon, P ennsylvania on November 23, 1942, to Oscar Alltop and Mildred Parish, passed away on July 27, 2022, from a cancer-related illness.

Dave was a veteran and served active duty in the Navy as a Boilerman Petty Officer 2nd Class. After he was honorably discharged, he served our country for six years in the Naval Reserves.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lucy, his mother, Millie and his father, Oscar.

He is succeeded in life by his sister Patty Dettmer (Dutch Dettmer), his sons, Bruce and Bryan, his daughters-in-law, Kirsten and Debbie, his five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Austintown from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022.

There will be a private grave side ceremony for family only.

