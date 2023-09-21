BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 9, 2023, David left this earth doing what he loved the most: camping and hunting. David is now watching over us with his mother, Lona, and father, Loren.

David grew up in Vienna, Ohio. David’s brothers, Dale (married to Rhonda), and Darrell (married to Judy), along with the sister that was found in the cabbage patch, Janice Trombitas (married to David T.). Of his siblings David was by far the favorite. David loved being outside hunting, fishing, playing golf, and sitting by the very large fire.

In 1977 David decided to serve his country by enlisting to the United Air Force, where he spent the next four years serving in the 18th TFW in Aviation’s Maintenance. In his last deployment he met his future wife, Cathy Gentile.

After separating from the USAF, David had roles with the Space Center in Alamogordo, with Lockheed, and had an opportunity to work with NASA on the Space Shuttle Radio Operation from White Sands Missile Range. Later in life David became a Respiratory Therapist for eight years, then working in Hospital Systems Administration where he spent the rest of his career.

In David’s spare time he loved spending time with his grandkids, working outside on his garden, and spending time with his little dog, Lilly. David enjoyed making the love of his life different types of coffee in the morning and spending time pushing her buttons.

David was very active with his church, University Methodist Church of San Antonio, where he held several roles from Sunday school teacher, Sunday School Treasure, and avid mentor. David loved spending time with his congregation members.

We cannot forget about Davids’s love/hate relationship with the Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians. David loved his Ohio teams, including Ohio State, but never let it be said that he liked the Bangles or Stealers (intended spelling).

From James Ryan: “As David’s son, I love him more than anyone I know. He taught me a lot about life, things to do and not to do. To be honest, I would not change a thing, it has made me the man that I am today. My dad’s life was cut short, but he had an impact on all his family, co-workers, and fellow members of faith at his church.

I love you, Dad; I love you to the moon and back.”

David is survived by his wife, Cathy, son James Ryan, and daughter-in-law Vicky. David has two grandchildren: Tiffany and Aiden, and three step grandchildren: Kylie, Kyle, and Karly, to stepson Mark and his wife Elizabeth.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel 6923 Warren-Sharon Rd. Brookfield, OH 44403 with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will be held at Vienna Township. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.