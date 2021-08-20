David Alan Ayres, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Alan Ayres, age 51 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

He was born on September 2, 1969, in Warren, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lester Ayres and stepbrother, Ricky Evans.



David was a United States Navy Veteran, who served his country proudly until his honorable discharge from service.

David was an active member of the Cortland Moose Lodge 1012 and his local VFW Chapters.

His family will remember him as a loving, goofy and caring father, papa and friend. David loved his Pittsburgh Steelers football, hanging out with all his Mecca Circle friends and spending time with his family and grandkids.



He is survived by his daughters, Brittany (Mike) Colello and Carrie Ayres; grandchildren, Olivia, Gracie and Colton Colello; sisters, Von Alvarez and Kim Ayres; brother, Doug Ayres; stepmother, Joyce Davis; stepbrother, Robert Evans and many others left behind to cherish his memory.





There are no calling hours or services according to his wishes. You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family of David Alan Ayres.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefunerhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of David Alan Ayres please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 22, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.