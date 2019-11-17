David A. Orr, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Orr, 73, passed away Friday evening, November 15, 2019 at Windsor House of Champion.

David was born on March 2, 1946 in Warren, a son of the late Ario and Carol (Jacobs) Orr.

He was a 1964 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was the owner and operator of Warren Sweeper Sales in Warren for over 20 years.

He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Warren and a member of the Central Social Club. He was also an Eagle Scout and Junior Scout Master with Troop 11 in Warren.

He was an avid pool player and played in many leagues which included, the APA Pool League, Valley Pool League, Kracker Jack’s Pool League and Warren City Pool League.

He was a loving father and grandfather who was proud of his children’s accomplishments and adored his grandchildren.

David will be deeply missed by his children, Kelley (Ken) Younkins, Jason (Sarah) Orr and Jacqueline (Anthony) Kraml and grandchildren, Celia Orr, Emerson Kraml, Lennox Kraml, Hannah Orr and Jonah Orr.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Terry Orr; nephew Timothy Orr and Aunt Katherine Dillon.

Per David’s requests, cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church located at 2627 Atlantic Street North East in Warren.

