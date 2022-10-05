BRISTOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, David A. Majick, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 79.

Dave was born May 4, 1943, to Luke and Emily Majick.

He received his teaching degree from Hiram College and Masters Degree from Kent State University.

He taught at Bristol High School for 36 years.

He was married to Sandy Majick and raised two sons, Michael (Cindy) Majick and Mark (Kim) Majick. Dave has four grandchildren, Sydney, Katy, Elijah, and Luke Majick.

Dave was remarried and is survived by his loving wife, Judy Majick. Surviving extended family members include Tracy Getz, Lisa (Jim) Nicholas, Jocelyn (Louis) Piszker, Alyssa Nicholas, Brady Piszker and Brett Piszker.

Dave had a love for coaching the game of basketball and shaping young minds in the classroom. Dave is also known for being an avid pickleball guru. Most of all, Dave took pride and joy in family.

Dave’s life will be celebrated in a private family memorial dinner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Bristol Local Schools, 1845 Greenville Rd. NW, PO Box 260, Bristolville, OH 44402. People donating may designate “Athletic Fund” or “General Education Fund.”

Family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of David, please visit our floral store.