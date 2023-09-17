CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Krugh, 67, passed away Saturday morning, September 16, 2023, at Cortland Healthcare Center.

David was born on August 25, 1956 in Cortland, Ohio, a son of the late Buddie Jr. Krugh and Vivian Krugh.

He loved everyone he met and was loved by all. He enjoyed animals; especially dogs and watching the Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He attended Fairhaven School and he retired to the Carousel Daycare in Youngstown.

He attended God Choice Church and he is in the hands of God.

David lived in family living with two amazing families. They loved him and he flourished. We deeply appreciate Karen McGrew and Cathy, Jonathan and Leah Gracia.

David is survived by his siblings, Sharyon (Phillip) Tammaro of Braceville, Gary (Trudi) Krugh of Braceville, Dianne Hodge of Van Wert,Ted (Pam) Krugh of Rock Fort and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Krugh.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date and services were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

