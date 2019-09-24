Dave K. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dave K. Miller completed transcendence of his soul to the Over-Soul on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Genoa Retirement Village.



Dave was born January 15, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Olin W. and Irene M. Miller.

He was a 1957 graduate of McDonald High School. He also graduated in 1961 from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences. Dave received his master’s degree in 1964 also from Bowling Green.

Dave was a 44-year educator at Genoa Area High School, where he taught many different history and English classes along with Philosophy and Literature.



During his career he was a track coach for 42 years, cross country coach for 26 years, bowling coach for 12 years and athletic director for 17 years. He won 85% of regular season cross country meets and 65% of regular season track meets. He advised the Key Club for 40 years and had the top Key Club in Ohio 11 times and won International Key Club awards. Dave also advised the Varsity Club for 25 years and served as Senior Class Advisor for 40 years. He also won six league bowling championships while coaching. Dave served as OEA Union president for six successful years. He was also inducted into the Genoa Hall of Fame. He was a Jennings Scholar three times and received a plaque for the Harold G. Martin Award, an honor from the Kiwanis International.



Mr. Miller, although he takes no credit for this, while teaching at Genoa had the privilege of working with students who won Pulitzer prizes, who served in high positions in foreign policy, who are published authors, city administrators, state champions in athletics and state champions in Key Club. Some students have become well-known orthopedic surgeons, well-known neurosurgeons, highly successful high school and college coaches, engineers, police chiefs, law enforcement officers, camp ground owners, high school and college instructors, principals and band directors. The reason he pointed this out is to emphasize the high qualities of the students who attend Genoa Area High School.



Dave is survived by a sister, Marilyn (George) Makar and brothers, Jack and Bill (Betty). He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Linda and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry, Richard, Edward “Ted,” James and Bob; as well as, sisters-in-law, Mary Jane and Patricia.



The Miller family greatly appreciates Dave’s northwest Ohio family: the Mericles, the Filars, Sally Weaver, Deb Levy and all his friends and former students who have been there to help and be inspired by Dave. A special thanks to St. Charles Hospital ICU unit, Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg and the Genoa Care Center for their care of and kindness to Dave.



Visitation will take place at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, Ohio, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place in Kerr Cemetery in Weathersfield Township.

The family requests no flowers, but memorial contributions may be made to the Genoa Area Local Schools Scholarship Foundation or the McDonald High School Alumni Scholarship Fund.

To send flowers to the family of Dave K Miller, please visit Tribute Store.