CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl George Duffett, 100, known to most as Jim Duffett, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Born June 7, 1922, in Clyde, Ohio, Jim was the son of George and Mildred (Yeckley) Duffett.

Jim graduated in 1940 from Townsend High School in Vickery, Ohio. He was an avid farmer for many years. He also enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years. When Jim moved to Youngstown, Ohio he joined the Operating Engineers Local 66 out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jim was the oldest member of the union with almost 80 years. As a proud unionist, Jim was active from serving on different committees and was a Business Agent. In the early 1960’s he organized the first Apprenticeship Program in the country that equally involved local contractors and the union. The Apprenticeship Program broke barriers which for the first time allowed women and people of color participate in the union’s program. His commitment to fairness for workers was exhibited locally, and in Washington D.C.

In 1942, Jim enlisted in the Navy Seabees, a construction battalion, and worked primarily as a crane operator. Jim was placed in the 70th Battalion in 1943. He served in two theaters, North Africa and the Pacific. In Africa, his battalion built pontoon causeways for the invasion of Italy and Sicily. He returned stateside and then to Hawaii where he helped build barges for the invasion of Iwo Jima. His battalion was sent to the Pacific where they took supplies to the beaches of Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Ie Shima. He also transported wounded Marines to nearby hospital ships.

After these battles, they loaded on an LST for the invasion of Japan. He was at sea four days when President Harry Truman had the first atomic bomb dropped. Jim was discharged in 1946 and eventually made his way back to settle in Youngstown and worked in construction until he retired at age 65.

In 1952, he met his wife of 47 years, Louise Welther. They were married December 13, 1952, and built their home in Canfield. Louise passed away in May of 2000.

Jim was active in his community and elected to the original Canfield Charter Commission. As an FDR Democrat, Jim was the first Democratic precinct committee member in Canfield and served in that position for decades. He spoke at events and at school programs about his time in the Navy Seabees and was honored as Grand Marshal at a local Memorial Day celebration. Jim was the first Seabee to speak at D-Day Conneaut 2017.

Jim was an avid volunteer and used his construction skills to help build the original McCune Park baseball fields in September of 1964, and Canfield High School’s Bob Dove Field. He worked at the Sound Tower at the Canfield Fair and the Operation Blessing Food Pantry. Jim was a charter member of Lord of Life Lutheran church in Canfield, and a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and his local Seabee Island.

He is survived by his daughter Jayne (Paul) Boucherle and his son James, along with four grandchildren, Brian, Lauren (Jon), Benjamin and Zachary.

Along with his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Glenna Mae Duffett Beebe, and his brother Cecil L. Duffett.

Those who knew Jim will remember his selfless giving to others, never expecting anything in return. He always told a joke or two, well maybe more, and wanted to make people smile.

