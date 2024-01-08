AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church for Darryl N. Huffman, who peacefully passed away Saturday, January 6, following a short illness.

Darryl was born in Ravenna, Ohio, on September 9, 1945, a son of the late Dillon and Dorothy (Jones) Huffman.

Having a family rooted in farming he grew up becoming an avid outdoorsman.

During his school years he was a talented dancer, artist, and athlete.

Following high school, he went on to enlist in the United State Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War.

In 1971, Darryl married the late Lynn (Folsom) Huffman and together they would raise three children.

He worked at General Motors for 32 years, retiring as a line supervisor.

He participated in many interesting activities throughout his years including motocross, soccer, bowling, bocce leagues, dancing, coaching youth sports, hunting, fishing and gardening.

In July 2007, Darryl married his wife, Penny and they shared his retirement years which included traveling, kayaking, biking and hiking.

Darryl lent much of his time and effort to helping those struggling with addiction in Alcoholics Anonymous.

He was also proud to serve as a Deacon, Elder and an Adult Sunday School teacher at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Darryl was a work in progress, ever changing to become his best self. He was a sharp, generous and kind man who touched the hearts of so many. He enjoyed his life with Penny, his family and friends and he will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Penny; children, Brandt (Mary Winwood), Kristan (Anthony) Pechatsko and Katy (Chester) Sudol; stepsons, Michael and Edward (Michelle) Miller; nine grandchildren; siblings, Derek (Cameron) Huffman and Jodi (Dennis) Groves; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends may call prior to the service on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, Ohio. Military honors will be rendered following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the church or to the Alzheimer’s Association in Darryl’s name. Make a donation to Alzheimer’s Association – National Office in memory of Darryl N Huffman.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

