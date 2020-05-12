Darriel “Bill” West, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darriel West, 86 of North Jackson, died Sunday morning, May 10 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman.

Darriel, known as Bill, was born December 1, 1933 in Flower, West Virginia, a son of the late Carl and Blanche (Howell) West and came to this area when he was 18.

He had worked at General Motors Lordstown Plant for 40 years before he retired.

He was a part-time farmer and a long time member of the Carnival Glass Club.

Bill was a kind man and would help anyone and will be dearly missed.

He leaves his wife, the former Nancy Lawhead, whom he married June 1979; a son, Darriel Everett (Cheryl) West of East Palestine; two daughters, Terry (Jeff) Klimko of Youngstown and Mary (Erman) Algaier of Columbiana; six stepchildren, Catherine (John) Rosenberg of Cortland, Gary (Sharon) Mock of Canfield, Linda Lutz of Hudson, Debra (Jesse) Hodge of North Jackson, David (Diana) Mock of Austintown and Lisa (James) Caputo of Largo, Florida and a sister, Jean Harris of Dunnellon, Florida. Bill also leaves his 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three brothers, Freeman West, Gilbert West and William West and two sisters, Vera Strader and Jacqueline Riffle.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

