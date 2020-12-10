Darlene M. Mikula, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene M. Mikula, 68, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020 at her home in Streetsboro.

She was born January 4, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of William I. and Donna (Shaffer) Byers, Sr.

Darlene was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and cooking and also watching westerns on TV.

Her husband, Joseph A. Mikula, whom she married October 23, 1971, died July 27, 1999.

Darlene is survived by her son, Joey W. Mikula of Streetsboro; her brother, William I. (Elaine) Byers, Jr. also of Streetsboro; her uncle, Ronald Byers of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 11 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, prior to the service that will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to Comfort Care Hospice, 12 E. Exchange Street, Akron, OH 44308.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.