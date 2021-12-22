WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene H. Joseph, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio with her loving family by her side.

Darlene was born in Warren, Ohio on July 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Stephen and Gertrude (Lippert) Harnicher.

Darlene was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Upon graduation, she immediately began working at Packard Electric (General Motors) while attending night classes at Youngstown State University. Darlene worked at Packard Electric for 32 years before retiring.

On January 7, 1976, Darlene married her husband, Gerard (Jerry) Joseph. They were married for 44 years before Jerry passed away on April 29, 2020.

Darlene enjoyed riding her motorcycle, traveling across the country, and playing the guitar in her younger days, while listening to The Allman Brothers, The Who, and The Everly Brothers. She was a lover of music of all kinds, as she would often say, “Music is my therapy.” She was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Miami Dolphins. In her free time, she played frisbee with her dog, Journey, and spent time with her family. She was especially close to her grandchildren, who gave her the beloved nickname “DD.” She spoke passionately about her children and grandchildren to all that she knew. Darlene also enjoyed cruising in her Jeep, going for walks outside, swimming in her pool, reading books, attending music concerts, and playing cards and board games.

Darlene was a kind, strong, hard-working woman and a selfless wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all, but especially her four children: JJ (Michelle) Joseph, Jolene (Mike) Kreh, Melissa (Ian) Albrecht, and Bryan (Tarra) Joseph and her nine grandchildren: Matthew, Christian, Jenna, Jaianna, Kyle, Grace, Jonathan, Jada, and Jemma.

Friends will be received Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland, Ohio.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio at 10 am. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the American Lung Association.

