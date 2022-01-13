CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Ann Ostrowski, age 81, passed away Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022 at her residence.



Darlene was born October 4, 1940 in Woodsfield, Ohio to the late Harry and Dorothy (Yoss) Baker.

She was a 1958 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Darlene was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church.

She retired from Lakeview Schools as a secretary after more than 20 years of service. Prior to Darlene marrying her husband William, she was and executive secretary at Packard Electric in Warren.



Darlene was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers, Browns, Indians, Monsters hockey and Charge basketball fan, not to mention her zest for the Ohio State Buckeyes. She enjoyed traveling, reading, bowling and playing cards, especially bridge, hearts and club 4. Darlene was most fond of watching her grandchildren’s football, basketball and volleyball games.



Besides her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Ostrowski, they married June 19, 1965.



Darlene is survived by her daughter, Karen (Tom) Douglas; her son, Michael (Delicia) Ostrowski; three grandchildren, William, Jacob and Liana Ostrowski and a brother, Keith (Deann) Baker.



Friends may call 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Road (St. Rt. 46) in Cortland, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Robert’s Catholic Church, or to Trumbull County Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Raod SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.