VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene A. (Hovis) Wagner passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

She was born August 26, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, to Charles and Viola (Saltzman) Hovis.

Darlene is survived by her children, Virginia (Brian) Winchester, Beverly Berger and Barbara Finney. She leaves behind cherished grandchildren, Tiffany Winchester, Erica (Derek) Farris, Chris (Brittany) Winchester, also Justin (Sarah) Berger and Shane Berger, along with Lynn Cochran. Darlene also had five beautiful great-grandchildren, Emmett Berger, Luke Lomax, Juniper, Toby and Finley Winchester.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Wagner; son, Dwayne Wagner, along with her parents.

A private family viewing will be held for the immediate family at 12:30 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, in Brookfield, Ohio, with a public viewing at the Vienna Township Cemetery following at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

To send flowers to the family of Darlene, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.