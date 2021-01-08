Darl L. Lewis, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darl R. Lewis, 87, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 2, 2021 from complications after a fall he had at his home on November 30, 2020.

Darl was born October 31, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of Ford and Olive (Bortmas) Lewis.

He was a diesel mechanic for Ohio Machinery for 31 years, retiring in 1997.

Darl was a 1951 graduate of Canfield High School.

He then enlisted and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

Darl attended Berlin United Methodist Church.

He played the guitar and banjo and enjoyed playing bluegrass music. Darl could always be found in his beloved garage. He was known for his ability to fix any engine or to restore his old cars.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Carol M. Gongaware; his sons, Alan Lewis of North Canton and Steve (Stacey) Lewis of Newton Falls; his daughter, Terry (Tim Ward) Seeds of Canfield; six grandchildren, Brett Lewis, Jonathan (Taylor) Lewis, Mark Seeds, Amy Seeds, Tori Workman and Jake Workman and a great-grandson, Eric.

Besides his parents, Darl was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Lewis.

Private services were held.

Memorial contributions may be given to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements were by Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

