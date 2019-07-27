Darius Amir Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darius Amir Sanders, 23, of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, after an accidental drowning in Michigan.

Darius was born June 30, 1996, in Youngstown, Ohio and is the son of Uriah Sanders and Syreeta (Crawl) Morgan.

Darius began to fulfill his dreams in Youngstown, Ohio at a very young age. His first love and passion was football. He began to fulfill the love he had for the sport at the age of seven and continued to play until he graduated from Boardman High School.

After two years of college, Darius decided to start his career as an entrepreneur. He dedicated his life to help and inspire others. Darius enjoyed traveling the world, meditating and reading to gain knowledge about life. Using his own creativity, he developed two businesses, Equinox Sports and iDream Inc. iDream is a combination of his talents for modeling, videography and photography. Darius leaves behind an unforgettable legacy.

Darius’ ultimate dream was, “that I inspired a whole generation of kids to pursue their passion.”

Darius is survived by his parents, Uriah and Syreeta; his sisters, Brianna Sanders of Youngstown and Ariana Sanders of Cuyahoga Falls; his brother, Paris Morgan, Jr. of New York; his paternal grandmother, Denise Sanders of Youngstown; his maternal grandmother, Frances Crawl of Youngstown; his aunts, Nichelle Moore of Youngstown and Kimberly Crawl of Cuyahoga Falls; his uncle, Bryan Crawl (Apryl) of Pennsylvania; his niece, Nova Thompson; his “right hand man,” Nairu Morgan and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, Ohio 44512, with a Memorial Service held immediately following at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 29 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.