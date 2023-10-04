AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny Ray Davidson, 53, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born April 21, 1970 in Youngstown, a son of Jerome “Duke” and Nancy K. (Wright) Davidson.

He was a 1988 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.

Danny was employed with the Tamarkin Co. for 20 years.

He was a member of the Youngstown Rifle & Pistol Association. Danny was a jack-of-all-trades and loved to work on cars and he took a special pride in building guitars for his son Cody.

Danny is survived by his parents, Duke and Nancy Davidson of Austintown; his son, Dakoda Ray Davidson of Boardman and his brothers and sister, Jerry D. (Kelly) Davidson of North Port, Florida, Rebecca L. (Steve) Denney of Canfield and Fred A. Davidson of Boardman.

A Celebration of Life was held.

Memorial contributions in Danny’s name may be given to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning County, 1300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Yo., OH 44510.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.