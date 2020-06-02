Danny M. Hornikel, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny Michael Hornikel passed away Sunday evening, May 31, 2020 at his home.

Danny was born February 4, 1946 in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of Clarence and Bernice (McCleese) Hornikel.

He was a 1964 graduate of West Portsmouth High School and worked as a die maker for General Motors Lordstown, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the UAW.

Danny enjoyed his trains and playing cards.

He leaves his wife, the former Karen Marshall, whom he married August 30, 1965; four children, Mischell (Daniel) Riggs of Logan, Ohio, Lisa Maleszewski of Columbus, Michael (Kati) Hornikel of Rootstown and Skye (Kevin) Maleszewski of Austintown, as well as 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Danny also leaves one brother, Martin Hornikel of McDonald and two sisters, Karen Shaw of Portsmouth and Sharon Day of Indiana.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill Hornikel.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Family services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5 at the chapel at Palmyra Cemetery in Diamond.



