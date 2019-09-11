Daniel R. Hartill, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel R. Hartill, 81, passed away Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019 at Cortland Healthcare surrounded by his family.



Daniel was born on August 21, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Matthew and Doris (Ditzler) King.



He was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

After school, he served his country in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged.

He worked 35 years for Packard Electric, retiring in 1991.



He was a member of the Fowler Methodist Church.

He bowled and golfed in several leagues and swam daily at the Mangerally wellness center until poor health. He also coached little league for seventeen years in Howland.



Daniel was a great husband of 53 years to the love of his life, Evelyn Lousie (Wezzie) Hartill, who he married on July 2, 1966; a loving father to his children, Kevin Hartill of Howland, Matthew (Nicole) Hartill of Niles and Pam (Larry) Stafford of Hubbard; seven grandchildren, Corbin and Trevor Hartill of Leavittsburg, Brianne and Dean Stafford of Hubbard, Vincent and Zachary Henderson of Niles and Allen Kriebel of Niles. He is also survived by his sisters Juanita DeCenso and Dora (Donald) Hoyle of Howland.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Johanna Tura.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren and from 10-:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will take place at Howland Township Cemetery.



