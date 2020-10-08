Daniel Michael Patrick, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Michael Patrick, Sr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

Dan was born on October 3, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and Anna Letvin Patrick.

A lifelong resident of the area, Dan was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Upon graduation from high school, he entered the United States Air Force. From 1968 – 1972 he served as active duty continuing as a reservist from 1972 – 1974.

Dan was employed by Schwebel’s Baking Company for 30 years as a semi driver for the Freshness Express.

Dan enjoyed his retirement job as a car care associate for Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Dan was a faithful fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

Dan was a proud father who considered his son Dan to be the apple of his eye. He will be remembered as a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren.

Dan was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Charlene (Cookie) Monoski Patrick, whom he married January 24, 1986; his son, Daniel M. (Nicole) Patrick, Jr.; stepdaughter, Amandalynn Cramer; four grandchildren, Cameron Cramer, Justice Hernandez, Geona Hernandez and Vinny Patrick; two brothers, William (Genesta) Patrick, John (Karen) Patrick and his sister, Margaret (Terry) Cramond.

Per Dan’s request no calling hours or services will be held.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

