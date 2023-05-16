WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Keckes, 80, passed away Monday afternoon, May 15, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown, due to an accident

Daniel was born on October 6, 1942 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Anne Keckes.

He was a 1961 graduate of Farrell High School and a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served during Vietnam. He worked at Packard Electric in the Dye Center until he retired.

He was a member of the Warren Moose Club and Warren VFW. He loved being outdoors, whether he was gardening, boating, fishing, golfing, or riding his bike. He loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed going to casinos with Lucy.

Dan will be deeply missed by his soulmate Lucy Keckes; sister, Mary Anne Justis; nieces and nephews, Debbie Wilson who held a special place in his heart, David Jokinen, Laura Wilson, Jennifer Lowdermilk, Kenny Marks, Dominic Waikem, and Roger Miller.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Larry Miller.

Per Dan’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services and arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

