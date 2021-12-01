Daniel James Kennedy, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel James Kennedy of Vienna, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the age of 85. Our community has lost a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and coach.



Born December 16, 1935 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Samuel and Ethel Kennedy; the family moved to Vienna in 1948. Dan was a member of the 1953 Vienna High School graduating class.



He married his beloved wife of 64 years, Donna Stoneking Kennedy on November 4, 1957



Dan retired from Copperweld Steel in 2000 after working in and the electronics department for 18 years. He was a proud member of Local 2243. Prior to Copperweld, he had his own TV Sales and Service business in the 70’s; working with his brothers Bob and Sam. His close friend George Reese was also a partner in the business.



Dan was an active member of the Church of Christ for many years.



Aside from being a wonderful role model for his family, Dan’s passion was baseball. He coached all age groups from Little League through Warren AA League. People recognize and approach Dan wherever he went – they always took time to say hello to “coach”; he loved engaging with baseball people.

In 1975 Dan, along with many other volunteers, constructed a new baseball field on school grounds near Baker Elementary in Vienna. Dan took special pride in the field and spent many hours maintain it. In 2010, the Mathews School Board renamed the baseball diamond Dan Kennedy Field.



As the Mathews High Varsity Coach and Assistant Coach over the past 20+ seasons, he took great pride developing successful baseball players and young men. He never entered a game expecting to lose and rarely did; his confidence was contagious. He won over 130 games as the head coach and led the team to several league titles. He touched the hearts of countless young men and was respected by area coaches and officials.



Dan is survived by his wife Donna Kennedy: son Tom (Roseann) Kennedy of Vienna, Darlene Kennedy of Vienna, son Jim (Jackie) Kennedy of Muncie, Indiana and Sandra Kennedy of Bazetta; his grandchildren Jennifer Kennedy, Eric (Sonia) Kennedy, Chris Clouse, Adam (Casey) Englebaugh, Andy (Carol) Kennedy, Mike (Cheryl) Loychik, Sarah King, Danielle (Patrick) Stewart, Patrick King, Morgan Loychik, Paige Loychik, Noah Heilman and seven (7) great grandchildren. Max (German Shepherd) was Dan’s best fur buddy. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.



In addition to his parents Dan was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Samuel II.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday December 4, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road Brookfield, OH 44403. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday December 5, 2021 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Matthews Baseball Program.



