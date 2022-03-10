AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel J. Harkabus, Sr., 60 passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Hospital – Mercy Health on March 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Dan was born on July 30, 1961, in Toronto, Canada the son of Daniel E. and Florence L. (Handel) Harkabus.

Dan was united in marriage to Dina M. Gori on February 12, 2010, with whom he shared 12 years of marriage.

Dan attended Jackson Milton school and was a 1978 graduate of Mahoning County Joint Vocational School.

He was employed by Intigral Inc., as a maintenance manager of technical equipment for 14 years.

A devoted family man, Dan was happiest tinkering around the house while completing home improvement projects. His favorite hobby was eating his daughter Heather’s sugar cookies. He and his wife Dina enjoyed spending time together boating and camping. Dan was an avid musician who began playing the drums as a child.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Dina, children Andrew DeSalvo, D. J. (Laura) Harkabus, Jr., Heather (Daniel) Conley and Alec Harkabus, grandchildren Anthony DeSalvo, Lucas DeSalvo, Gavin Conley, Owen Conley, Declan Harkabus, and Liam Harkabus; his sister Mary Lou (David) DeLong and nieces Ana and Elsa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Sunday March 13, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Dan’s memory to Mahoning County Dog Warden, 1230 N. Meridian Road, #B, Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com