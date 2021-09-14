Daniel Fred Schmidt, Jr., North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel F. Schmidt, Jr., 63 of North Jackson, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, while battling cancer.

Daniel was born to parents, Daniel F. Schmidt, Sr. and Phyllis Schmidt in Youngstown, Ohio.

He grew up as the eldest of four siblings and attended Austintown Fitch High School.

He also served in the United States Navy.

After his military service, Dan had a long career in the logistics industry working for Ohio Wine, Bakemark and FedEx.

He is survived by his best friend and partner, Donna Bigelow; his parents, Daniel F. Schmidt, Sr. and Phyllis Schmidt; brother, Brian Schmidt; sister, Marion (Roger) Mayle; daughter, Rebecca (Scott) Stack; son, Daniel (Laurie) Schmidt III; granddaughter, Lilliana Schmidt; grandson, Bentley Schmidt and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Schmidt and his nephew, Ryan T. Hofus.

A joint Memorial Service will be held for Daniel F. Schmidt, Jr. and Ryan T. Hofus, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 a.m.

