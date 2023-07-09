NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel E. King, Sr., 100 of North Jackson died Friday evening, July 7, 2023 at Antonine Village, North Jackson.

Daniel was born February 14, 1923 in North Jackson, a son of Dwight L. and Gladys A. (Hart) King.

He graduated from North Jackson High School in 1941 and obtained an Engineer Degree from Youngstown College.

He served his country in the United States Air Corp during WWII. He was a P51 pilot who lost his plane due to mechanical failure over Germany. He was taken as a POW by the Germans until his release at the end of the war.

He married his wife Shirley (Davis) on March 12, 1944. They went on to have seven children and countless adventures.

They traveled extensively during their lives, first in their private plane and later by motorhome. They visited all 50 states and several other countries and made countless friends everywhere they went.

Prior to retirement in 1978, he was a General Foreman in the Service Department for U.S. Steel in Youngstown.

Daniel was a past member of Meander Lodge F &AM, 32 Degree Mason, Scottish Rite of Mahoning Valley, Eastern Star, Royal Arch Mason Youngstown Chapter, Mahoning County Chapter of P.O.W, 364 Fighters Group Association and former Scout Master. Daniel was a former Fire Chief for North Jackson and a flight instructor for Southern Airways. He loved hunting, fishing, flea markets and glassware.

He leaves his six children, Jacquelynne (Robert) Salmon of Alexandria, Ohio, Daniel King, Jr. of Lordstown, Robert (Karen) King of Newton Falls, William (Lisa) King of Lordstown, David King of Freeland, Michigan and Timothy (Mary Ann) King of Lordstown; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and his brother, Wayne King of Canfield.

Besides his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, who died September 12, 2020; his daughter, Jane Knapp; brother, Edward King; sister, Hazel Weikert and his grandson, Daniel Eli King III.

The family would like to extend a special thanks of gratitude to all of the staff at Antonine Village and to Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion that they provided to Dan, Shirley and Jane.

The family will receive relatives and friends on, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 12, at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Antonine Village, 2675 North Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

