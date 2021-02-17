Daniel “Danny” P. Riggs, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel “Danny” P. Riggs, 41, of Berlin Center, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 15, 2021 at his home.



Born May 25, 1979 in Youngstown, Danny was the son of William E. and April (Pierce) Riggs.



Danny was a 1997 graduate of Western Reserve High School.

To his friends, he was affectionately known as “Hot Rod Riggs.”

Danny was a talented Mechanic, he loved to socialize and be around people. He loved music and was an avid Steeler’s fan.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Tadda (Keeler) Riggs, whom he married February 14, 2004; his mother April Riggs; his children Collin Humphrey, Angel Riggs and Julianna Riggs; his grandchildren Jaxon and Lyric and his brother William (Jennifer) Riggs.



He is preceded in death by his father William; his paternal and maternal grandparents.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

A private service will be held and Danny will be laid to rest at North Jackson Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Daniel “Danny” P. Riggs please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.