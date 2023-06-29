BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel N. Slagle, Jr., 72, passed away Wednesday evening, June 28, 2023.

Dan was born February 25, 1951, the son of the late Daniel N. Slagle, Sr. and Margaret Hayworth Slagle.

He was a 1969 graduate of Boardman High School and graduated from Youngstown State

University with a degree in Combined Sciences.

Dan devoted much of his life to serving Boardman Township Park and the community. He began

on Boardman Park’s grounds crew in 1972, during which he developed an appreciation of the

importance of the natural world. From 1992–2022, Dan was the Executive Director and Clerk,

serving the community’s Green Oasis for 50 years in which he applied his love of the natural

world and his knowledge of environmental conservation and forestry education to advance the

Park’s mission to provide a diversity of recreational and educational opportunities in an

environment that lends itself to pleasant family experiences and to preserve areas of natural

habitat. A tireless community leader, Dan embodied the mission of Boardman Township Park,

giving of himself to ensure that current and future generations will benefit from being

outdoors.

Dan was respected throughout the community and won several awards such as Men’s Garden

Club of Youngstown President’s Award, Civic Association Community Service Award,

Commander’s Award for Public Service Department of the Army and in 2014, was honored by

The Ohio Parks and Recreation Association and received The Harvey Woods Lifetime

Achievement Award. He served on several organizational groups such as Boardman Rotary

Club, Men’s Garden Club, The Civic Association and Uptown Kiwanis President. Dan constantly

strove to make Boardman “A nice place to call home” through his community service.

He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 35 years, Marilou Bonte Slagle, whom he

married on July 25, 1987; two sons, Daniel N. Slagle III and Thomas J. Slagle; a brother, Dave

(Cindy) Slagle; a niece, Mandy Glace and three nephews, David (Connie) Slagle, Jr., Chris Slagle and Joe Slagle; a brother-in-law, William K. Bonte III; Matthew (Ashley) Bonte and Gwen

(Murray) Thames.

A sister, Ann Slagle Smotrilla and a brother, Richard Slagle, preceded Dan in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St.

James Meeting House in Boardman Park.

A funeral service will be held at St. James Meeting House in Boardman Park on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Donations can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Building Fund, 323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.