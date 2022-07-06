BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel C. Dettmer, 64, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hospice House.

Danny was born on January 20, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Helmut and Frances Alltop Dettmer.

A 1976 graduate of Struthers High School, Danny was employed as a welder for Transco Railway Products.

He enjoyed doing welding projects for anyone who asked for assistance. Danny is survived by his parents; brother, Dean (Michelle) Dettmer; sister, Donna E. Henson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Dettmer and his grandparents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Burial will be at Eckis Cemetery.

