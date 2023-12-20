WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel A. Thomas, 71 passed away Thursday evening, December 14, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Daniel was born on December 9, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Benjamin and Ethel Mae Thomas, Sr.

He was a 1971 graduate of Champion High School.

He worked in construction as a pipefitter. He was also part of 396 Local Union Pipefitters.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

Daniel will be missed by his wife, Saralee Froton; children, Brad Thomas, Douglas (Amanda) Thomas and Cari Thomas; grandchildren, Alex, Parker and Bree Thomas; brothers, Ben Thomas and Rick Thomas; sisters, Cheryl Kirby and Judith Latoule; nieces, Crystal and Evan and nephews, Tim, Brian, Brett and Ben.

Family and friends may visit from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

