YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Alex Graham, 50, of Youngstown passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.

Daniel was born August 4, 1971, in Youngstown, the son of David Graham and Dorothy Martin.

He was a lifelong area resident and a veteran of the United States military, serving in both the Marine Corps. from 1990 to 1994 and then the Army from 1995 to 1998.

Dan worked as a mechanic and the Service Director for Youngstown Kenworth Trucking.

He was a member of the Eagles Club.

His favorite pastime included what he called “Wind Therapy” or also known as riding his motorcycle, hiking in Mill Creek Park with his children, his true passion was playing with his grandchildren. Dan had a passion for sports which manifested in coaching middle school wrestling in Salem and Medina, Ohio. He also assisted in multiple location seasonal baseball games as an umpire. Dan was the “go to” person for advice and support for his family, friends and children. He was a person that you would want to know. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Dan leaves his father David Graham, Sr., his mother Dorothy Martin, five children, Keara Cook, Cooper Graham, Thane Seevey, Chase Graham and Carson Graham, two grandchildren, Brenen and Renee Cook, two brothers, David (Susan) Graham, Jr. and Don (Jenn) Graham as well as several nieces and nephews and his faithful companion, his dog, Semper Fidelis.

A memorial service celebrating Dan’s life will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 1655 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.