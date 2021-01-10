Daniel Alan Valentine, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Alan Valentine, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after succumbing to complications from Covid-19, at the age of 62, on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020.



He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Marianne Valentine (Eighan); his two children, Daniel Alan Valentine, Jr. and Stephanie (Cody) Ann Cunningham and his granddaughter, Harper Olivia Cunningham.



Daniel was born September 8, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Wilbur and Helen Valentine.



A lifelong area resident, Daniel was a 1976 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He went on to attend Youngstown State University where he earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Industrial Engineering and a Master’s of Finance.



He was employed by Republic Steel, Packard Electric, Delphi Automotive and Aptive for 41 years, during which he had the honor to work alongside many respected colleagues and develop lasting friendships.



Daniel found joy in life while laughing with friends, competing in family game nights and caring for those he loved. He will be remembered fondly for the way he lit up a room while sharing stories and telling jokes. He cherished the many friendships he formed on the golf course and was thrilled whenever he could put a smile on a friend’s face. As an avid sports fan, he was never shy about sharing his feelings regarding his beloved Dallas Cowboys and the fate of his fantasy sports teams. Daniel was an excellent athlete, playing varsity baseball for the Youngstown State Penguins. He lovingly passed down his sporting knowledge to his son and daughter through countless games of catch and hours of coaching.



Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Helen Valentine.



As a husband, father and friend, Daniel was a role-model for his children. The support and unfaltering belief he provided them will never be forgotten. They look forward to carrying on his legacy.



